Sri Lankan Veteran Lahiru Thirimane Retires From International Cricket

Lahiru Thirimane. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Sri Lanka batter Lahiru Thirimanne announced his retirement from international cricket after a long career. Thirimanne took to social media on Saturday to announce end to his 13-year-old journey with cricket, having played 26 T20Is, 127 ODIs, and 44 Tests, having made his international debut in June 2010 against India.

Read Also Acquittal for Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka as three sexual assault charges are dropped

The 33-year-old was notably part of Sri Lanka's two ODI World Cup and three T20 World Cup campaigns, including in 2014 when they lifted the global trophy. The classy left-handed batter also served as their captain in 5 ODIs. While Thirimane didn't score a T20I hundred, he made four in ODIs and three in Tests.

The veteran batter's most significant ODI fifty came during the 2014 Asia Cup final against Pakistan. Chasing a stiff 261, the southpaw slammed an 101 off 108 deliveries with 13 boundaries and shared a match-winning partnership of 156 with Mahela Jayawardene. Thirmane's best year in ODIs was 2015 when he accumulated 861 runs in 25 matches at 43.05 with 1 half-century and 6 centuries.

Read Also Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Lahiru Thirimane says it was a difficult decision:

Taking it to Facebook, Thirimane asserted that he has always given his best on the field and refused to mention the reasons forcing him to retire.

"As a player I have given my best, I have tried my best, I have respected the game and I have done my duty honestly and ethically to my motherland. It was a difficult decision to make, but I cannot mention here the many unexpected reasons that influenced me to take this decision willingly or unwillingly."

He also thanked all the stakeholders for motivating him to give his best and added:

"I take this opportunity to thank the SLC members, my coaches, teammates, physios, trainers and analysts for their support and encouragement. And my fans, supporters, journalists for all the love, support and motivation you have given me over these years. I am forever grateful to you all. Thank you to all of you who have supported me behind the scenes throughout my career."

Thirimane retires with 2088, 3194, and 291 runs in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, respectively.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)