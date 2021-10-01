Sri Lanka Women's cricket team in talks to tour Pakistan ahead of World Cup global qualifier: Report

Colombo: Sri Lanka women's cricket team are in talks for touring Pakistan for an ODI series ahead of the cricket World Cup global qualifier which is set to start from November 21 in Zimbabwe.

If the series takes place, it will be Sri Lanka's first game in the last 18 months since the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020.

Recently, after New Zealand decided to abandon its Pakistan tour right ahead of the first ODI, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also announced that its men's and women's tours of Pakistan would not go ahead as planned.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the talks of the tour happened after England cancelled the Pakistan tour.

Harshitha Madavi is set to captain Sri Lanka as the regular skipper Chamari Athapaththu is in Australia for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), reported ESPNcricinfo.

If things go ahead as planned Sri Lanka will fly for Pakistan on October 15 and will observe seven-day isolation ahead of the matches.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 10:52 PM IST