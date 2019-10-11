SPYC Veterans’ Hockey League 2019: Chota Nagpur record narrow 3-2 victory

Mumbai: A determined Chota Nagpur SC worked to record a narrow 3-2 win against Kalina Village Boys in a second round match of the St Peter’s Youth Centre organised SPYC Veterans’ Hockey League 2019 and played at the Fr. Donnelly Artificial Turf, St Stanislaus High School, Bandra.

Chota Nagpur and Kalina Village Boys were locked in a keen tussle for supremacy. But the Chota Nagpur side managed to convert their chances through Joseph Kullu, Manoj Kraketta and Victor Tigga to snatch the win, while Kingsley Rebello scored both the goals for Kalina Village Boys.

In the second match, Hockey Navi Mumbai got the better of Joe Fernandis XI by a comfortable 3-1 margin. Chou S. netted a brace of goals and Gurmeet Singh got one for the Navi Mumbai outfit while Sadanand Kahar netted the lone goal for the losing side.