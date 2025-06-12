 Sportvot X FPJ: Surat & Gandhinagar City Win Their Respective Gujarat State Kabaddi Championship 2025 Matches
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 11:58 PM IST
The vibrant town of Piplag in Nadiad, Gujarat, is currently buzzing with youthful energy and competitive spirit as the 1st Gujarat State Kabaddi Championship 2025 (Under-18) progresses with full enthusiasm. Organized from June 11 to June 13, the championship is witnessing participation from some of the most promising kabaddi teams across the state, giving a platform to emerging young talents to display their skills on a bigger stage.

In today’s fixtures, Surat started the day strong with a dominating performance against Kheda, finishing the match with a convincing 35-22 win. The Surat team showcased excellent coordination and quick tactical responses that overwhelmed their opponents, setting the tone for the day.

In the second match, Gandhinagar City took on Ahmedabad City in what turned out to be a power-packed encounter. Gandhinagar’s aggressive raiding and solid defense gave them a clear edge, as they walked away with a 35-24 victory. The team impressed with their control of the game and ability to capitalize on crucial moments.

The day reached its peak with the final match between Tapi and Gir Somnath. It was a close contest filled with intensity and gripping moments. However, Gir Somnath held their nerve and managed to secure a 24-19 win over Tapi. The match reflected the competitive nature of the tournament, where even the slightest mistake could change the course of the game.

With each passing match, the championship is shaping up to be a showcase of Gujarat’s rich kabaddi talent pool.

