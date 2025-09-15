 Sportvot x FPJ: Mayo Football Tournament Kicks Off In Style At Ajmer
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportvot x FPJ: Mayo Football Tournament Kicks Off In Style At Ajmer

Sportvot x FPJ: Mayo Football Tournament Kicks Off In Style At Ajmer

The Mayo Football Tournament Senior – 2025 kicked off at Mayo College, Ajmer, from 15th to 19th September, and Day 1 delivered a thrilling display of school football, with emphatic victories and standout performances across four matches.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 10:08 PM IST
article-image

The Mayo Football Tournament Senior – 2025 kicked off at Mayo College, Ajmer, from 15th to 19th September, and Day 1 delivered a thrilling display of school football, with emphatic victories and standout performances across four matches.

In the opening clash, Modern School dominated proceedings with a resounding 8-0 win over Mayoor School. Controlling 70% possession and firing 10 shots with 8 on target, Modern School’s relentless attack left their opponents struggling to cope, securing one of the biggest wins of the day.

The second match saw Vidya Niketan Birla Public put on a solid performance to defeat Harrow International 3-1. Holding 60% possession, Birla Public created more chances with 6 shots and 3 on target, while Harrow International fought hard but couldn’t turn the game around despite their lone goal.

In the third encounter, Corvuss American stamped their authority with a commanding 7-0 victory over LKSCE Gotan. Controlling 65% of the ball and registering 15 shots with 8 on target, Corvuss left no room for a comeback, highlighting their attacking flair and clinical finishing.

FPJ Shorts
Asia Cup 2025: What Will Happen If Pakistan Team Boycott Match Against UAE In Dubai?
Asia Cup 2025: What Will Happen If Pakistan Team Boycott Match Against UAE In Dubai?
Asia Cup 2025: UAE Display Incredible Performance To Defeat Oman By 42 Runs In Abu Dhabi
Asia Cup 2025: UAE Display Incredible Performance To Defeat Oman By 42 Runs In Abu Dhabi
Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing Case: Dismissed RPF Constable Chetansinh Chaudhary Forced Woman In Burkha To Chant ‘Jai Mata Di’, Court Told
Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing Case: Dismissed RPF Constable Chetansinh Chaudhary Forced Woman In Burkha To Chant ‘Jai Mata Di’, Court Told
UP: Bride's Family Cancels Wedding After Groom's Appearance Did Not Match Photo In Rampur
UP: Bride's Family Cancels Wedding After Groom's Appearance Did Not Match Photo In Rampur

The final match of the day saw Wynberg-Allen outclass Asian School with a powerful 7-0 triumph. With 70% possession and 11 total shots, including 7 on target, Wynberg dominated every department, while Asian School failed to register even a single attempt on goal.

Day 1 of the tournament set the stage for an exciting week ahead, as teams combined skill, strategy, and sheer determination, making the Mayo Football Tournament a true celebration of school-level football excellence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Asia Cup 2025: What Will Happen If Pakistan Team Boycott Match Against UAE In Dubai?

Asia Cup 2025: What Will Happen If Pakistan Team Boycott Match Against UAE In Dubai?

Dream Sports MSSA 81st Inter Schools Badminton Tournament: AVM, Bandra West Pip AVM, Juhu

Dream Sports MSSA 81st Inter Schools Badminton Tournament: AVM, Bandra West Pip AVM, Juhu

Asia Cup 2025: UAE Display Incredible Performance To Defeat Oman By 42 Runs In Abu Dhabi

Asia Cup 2025: UAE Display Incredible Performance To Defeat Oman By 42 Runs In Abu Dhabi

Sportvot x FPJ: Mayo Football Tournament Kicks Off In Style At Ajmer

Sportvot x FPJ: Mayo Football Tournament Kicks Off In Style At Ajmer

Asia Cup 2025: India Becomes 1st Team To Secure Spot For Super 4 After Oman's Exit

Asia Cup 2025: India Becomes 1st Team To Secure Spot For Super 4 After Oman's Exit