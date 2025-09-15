Sportvot x FPJ: Mayo Football Tournament Kicks Off In Style At Ajmer

The Mayo Football Tournament Senior – 2025 kicked off at Mayo College, Ajmer, from 15th to 19th September, and Day 1 delivered a thrilling display of school football, with emphatic victories and standout performances across four matches.

In the opening clash, Modern School dominated proceedings with a resounding 8-0 win over Mayoor School. Controlling 70% possession and firing 10 shots with 8 on target, Modern School’s relentless attack left their opponents struggling to cope, securing one of the biggest wins of the day.

The second match saw Vidya Niketan Birla Public put on a solid performance to defeat Harrow International 3-1. Holding 60% possession, Birla Public created more chances with 6 shots and 3 on target, while Harrow International fought hard but couldn’t turn the game around despite their lone goal.

In the third encounter, Corvuss American stamped their authority with a commanding 7-0 victory over LKSCE Gotan. Controlling 65% of the ball and registering 15 shots with 8 on target, Corvuss left no room for a comeback, highlighting their attacking flair and clinical finishing.

The final match of the day saw Wynberg-Allen outclass Asian School with a powerful 7-0 triumph. With 70% possession and 11 total shots, including 7 on target, Wynberg dominated every department, while Asian School failed to register even a single attempt on goal.

Day 1 of the tournament set the stage for an exciting week ahead, as teams combined skill, strategy, and sheer determination, making the Mayo Football Tournament a true celebration of school-level football excellence.