Sportvot x FPJ: Granite Chargers Beat Candeur Titans By 37 Runs In Mastro Premiere Cricket League 2026 Clash As Aditya Javvaji Stars

Granite Chargers dominate MPCL clash with strong batting and bowling performance led by Aditya Javvaji | File Photo

Mumbai, March 26: The Mastro Premiere Cricket League is a premier cricketing event scheduled to take place from February 21 to March 15, 2026. Hosted in the vibrant city of Hyderabad, the tournament brings together talented teams and players to compete in a high-energy format of cricket.

Designed to showcase emerging talent alongside experienced performers, the league aims to promote competitive spirit and sportsmanship while delivering entertaining matches for cricket enthusiasts.

Tournament overview

Spanning over three weeks, the event is expected to feature multiple fixtures, drawing attention from local fans and the wider cricketing community, and further strengthening Hyderabad’s reputation as a key hub for sporting events in India.

Granite Chargers post big total

Granite Chargers registered a convincing 37-run victory over Candeur Titans in the Mastro Premiere Cricket League after posting an imposing total of 209 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Chargers’ innings was powered by a brilliant knock from Aditya Javvaji, who scored a quickfire 71 off 32 balls, well supported by Shaik Rasheed (39) and Pranav Varma (29 off 15).

Despite some effective bowling from the Titans, with Yashveer Goud and Ansh Chaturvedi picking up three wickets each, the Chargers maintained a strong scoring rate throughout to set a challenging target.

Titans fall short despite strong efforts

In response, Candeur Titans managed 172 runs before being bowled out in 19.4 overs. Pragnay Reddy led the chase with an impressive 73 off 40 balls, while Dhanush Marthala contributed 40 and Tanmay Agarwal added a brisk 25.

However, the Titans struggled to build sustained partnerships as Granite Chargers’ bowlers kept striking at regular intervals. Mohd Abdul Adnan was the standout performer with the ball, claiming four crucial wickets for 31 runs, ably supported by B. Rathan Teja and Pranav Varma. The disciplined bowling effort ensured Granite Chargers sealed a comprehensive win.

Also Watch:

Read Also SportVot To Exclusively Live Stream 73rd Maharashtra State Kabaddi Championship 2026

Player of the match

Player of the match was Aditya Javvaji.

Live streaming details

Live on SportVot

https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_69958e8124aa9a0001b15596

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/