Sports personalities pour wishes: A Happy Diwali, India!

As the country celebrates the festival of lights - Diwali - a number of sportspersons took to their social media handles to wish their fans.

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar posted a video message with a caption: "A very happy diwali to everyone." The message was also translated into his mother tongue Marathi.

The current Indian captain Virat Kohli posted a video message on his Instagram page.

"Praise the street cleaner, tip the delivery guy, pet the dog, donate to charity, give a gift to a homeless kid. Just light up someone's day. Happy festival of lights," he said.

Australian cricketers David Warner and Steven Smith, too, extended their Diwali wishes to the Indian citizens.

While Rohit Sharma batted for environment-friendly celebrations.

Badminton star Saina Nehwal posted a photoraph of herself saying: "I wish everyone a very happy Diwali."

Weightlifter Karnam Malleswari posted: "May the auspicious festival of lights,fill your life with the glow of happiness and beautifully illuminate every corner of your life by adding sparkling and cherished moments.

Enjoy this festival with your loved ones in high spirits ..Happy Diwali !! (sic.)"

Swimmer Virdhawal Khade posted: "May this Diwali bring beautiful beginnings, fresh hopes, bright days and new dreams! Wishing each of you a very Happy Diwali!"

A number of European football clubs also posted messages on the occasion.

"HappyDiwali from everyone at City!" posted Premier League champions Manchester City.

Arsenal also wished their fans a happy Diwali while their cross town rivals Tottenham Hotspur said: "Wishing our entire Spurs family a very happy, prosperous and safe #Diwali"

Spanish giants FC Barcelona said: "Happy #Diwali to all our fans celebrating around the world!" They also posted a video of one of their academies in India.