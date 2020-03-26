Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju welcomes IOC's decision

NEW DELHI: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has welcomed the postponement of this year's Olympic Games, saying the IOC's decision has ensured the wellbeing of Tokyo-bound athletes.

"I welcome the decision of IOC to postpone #Tokyo2020 in view of the global pandemic. It's necessary for the well being of athletes from across the world," Rijiju said in a tweet late on Tuesday.

"I urge our athletes not to lose heart. We'll create better opportunities so that we can have India's best medal tally in 2021." Earlier, the Indian Olympic Association had also welcomed the IOC's decision, saying it has relieved the country's athletes of a stressful build-up during a global health crisis.

The pandemic has forced the cancellation or postponement of almost all sporting events across the world, including the Olympic qualifiers and the much-anticipated European football championships.