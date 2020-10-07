Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju sanctions Rs 5 lakhs each to help UP boxer Sunil Chauhan, Archer Neeraj Chauhan

New Delhi: The Sports Ministry has come forward to extend financial support to Uttar Pradesh boxer Sunil Chauhan and his brother archer Neeraj Chauhan who were facing a financial crunch after their father, who is the only earning member of the family, lost his job due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The athlete's family was forced to sell vegetables to make ends meet. Taking cognizance of the matter and looking at the financial situation of the family, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to the athletes under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons.

"The financial help will go a long way to help me and my family and we are really thankful to the minister to helping us at the time of our need," said Boxer Sunil in an official statement.