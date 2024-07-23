Sports Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces New Infrastructure In Bihar, Exemption On National Fund Donations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered her seventh Union Budget speech on Tuesday, setting a new record in India. Apart from detailing allocations across various sectors, Sitharaman announced significant initiatives for sports and infrastructure development, particularly focusing on Bihar.

Record Allocations and Exemptions

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had received a record allocation of ₹3,397.32 crore from the central government last year but the exact amount for this year is not known yet.

An exemption on donations to the National Sports Development Fund, renaming it to accurately reflect its purpose, and new sports infrastructure in Bihar were the only mention of sports in her speech.

What FM Said About Sports in Budget Speech

"Donations to National Sports Development Fund: Any sums paid as donations to the National Sports Fund set up by the Central Government are presently eligible for deduction under section 80G. The name of the fund is proposed to be corrected as National Sports Development Fund.

"We will also support development of road connectivity projects, namely (1) Patna-Purnea Expressway, (2) Buxar-Bhagalpur Expressway, (3) Bodhgaya, Rajgir, Vaishali and Darbhanga spurs, and (4) additional 2-lane bridge over river Ganga at Buxar at a total cost of Rs 26,000 crore. Power projects, including setting up of a new 2400 MW power plant at Pirpainti, will be taken up at a cost of Rs 21,400 crore. New airports, medical colleges and sports infrastructure in Bihar will be constructed," Sitharaman said.

Vision for Development

Sitharaman's budget speech emphasised the holistic development of Bihar, aiming to boost economic growth and improve living standards through comprehensive infrastructure upgrades.

The initiatives not only target physical connectivity but also focus on healthcare and educational facilities to support the state's overall development trajectory.

Milestone Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech marked a milestone in India's fiscal planning, with notable provisions for sports, healthcare, education, and infrastructure development in Bihar.

The emphasis on enhancing sports infrastructure and connectivity underscores the government's commitment to fostering growth and prosperity across the country, reflecting a strategic approach to inclusive development.