Sporting Club Delhi Fights Back From Two-Goal Deficit To Earn Thrilling 2-2 Draw Against Mumbai | Pal Pillai

Mumbai, Sunday, March 8, 2026: A spirited second-half comeback saw Sporting Club Delhi recover from a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw against Mumbai City FC in Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

The Islanders remain provisionally fourth in the standings with eight points, while SC Delhi registered their first point of the campaign after four matches. Matija Babović was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Mumbai made the perfect start, taking the lead inside the opening five minutes. Akash Mishra launched a long throw from the left flank that the Delhi defence failed to clear, and Jorge Pereyra Díaz reacted quickest to head the loose ball into the bottom-right corner from close range in the third minute and put the Islanders 1-0 ahead.

Delhi looked to respond quickly, with midfielder Mohammed Amin seeing his effort from distance blocked in the fifth minute before firing another shot narrowly wide ten minutes later. However, Mumbai doubled their advantage in the 17th minute through a well-worked attacking move. Brandon Fernandes threaded a precise pass into the path of Noufal, who was brought in on the left, and the winger produced a clinical right-footed finish into the top corner to make it 2-0.

Both sides continued to push forward in search of further goals, but lacked the final touch in the attacking third. Right winger Babović attempted an effort from inside the box in the 34th minute but sent his shot over the bar.

Delhi pulled a goal back deep into first-half stoppage time. Mumbai goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa failed to clear a free-kick, allowing Rafael Ribeiro to set up Manoj Mohammad at the edge of the box. The left-back struck a powerful shot into the bottom-left corner in the additional minute to reduce the deficit to 1-2 before the break.

The visitors began the second half brightly, maintaining possession and limiting Mumbai’s attacking opportunities. Delhi’s right-back Alex Saji headed wide from a cross in the 66th minute, while substitute Devendra Murgaokar also missed the target with a header five minutes later.

Mumbai came close to restoring their two-goal cushion in the 73rd minute when Mishra’s header from a Fernandes cross was comfortably saved by SC Delhi goalkeeper Nora Fernandes.

However, Delhi found the equaliser moments later. Babović produced an impressive run through the Mumbai defence before calmly finishing from close range to level the scores at 2-2 in the 73rd minute.

The match opened up in the closing stages as both teams searched for a winner. Franklin Nazareth fired wide from distance for Mumbai in the 78th minute, while Zothanpuia saw his long-range effort blocked 10 minutes later.

Delhi nearly snatched victory deep into stoppage time when Devendra Murgaokar met a cross from Ramhlunchhunga, but his header drifted wide of the target.

The final whistle confirmed a 2-2 draw, with SC Delhi staging a determined comeback to claim their first point of the season against Mumbai City FC.