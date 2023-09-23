Spirit Of Cricket At Its Best! Bangladesh Captain Calls Back Ish Sodhi After Bowler Mankads NZ Batter; Watch

Bangladesh captain Litton Das displayed true sportsmanship during the ongoing second ODI against New Zealand when he called back Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi, who was mankaded by the bowler Hasan Mahmud at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The dismissal happened in the 46th over when Mahmud removed the bails at the non-striker's end with Sodhi out of the crease. The batter had backed up too far and paid the price for it.

The on-field umpire Marais Erasmus sent the decision upstairs for review to check if Mahmud had completed his action before dislodging the bails. He was given out by the third umpire after checking mutliple replays.

Sodhi was not happy with the third umpire and applauded the decision sarcastically before walking towards the New Zealand dressing room.

Bangladesh skipper Das then had a word with umpire Erasmus and decided to call Sodhi back by withdrawing the appeal.

Sodhi returned with a big smile on his face and hugged bowler Mahmud before resuming his innings on 17* wih the team score at 224/8 in 45.3 overs.

Beautiful & commendable stuff from Liton Das

Hassan Mahmud mankaded Ish Sodhi & he gestured "Well done" 2 him (in anger) with a tap on his bat, Bangladesh's Skipper went 2 the umpire & asked him to bring back Sodhi. He came back & Hugged Hassan. So lovely#NZvBAN #BANvNZ #BANvsNZ pic.twitter.com/BJhAZjsG9I — Salman Hassan (@iSalmanHassan) September 23, 2023

New Zealand bowled out for 254

New Zealand went on to get bowled out for 254 in 49.2 overs with Sodhi being the last batter to be dismissed on 35.

Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell top-scored with 68 while Henry Nicholls contributed with 49 for the visitors.

For Bangladesh, Khaled Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan picked up 3 wickets each while Mustafizur Rahman bagged two scalps.

Read Also 2027 World Cup: ICC To Bring Back Super Six Stage From Next Edition

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)