Spikers depart for South Asian Games

Chennai: The Indian volleyball teams will leave tomorrw for Kathmandu to take part in the South Asian Games. amid reports of a delay due to various issues, sources in the federation said.
The volleyball competition in the SAG (formerly South Asian Federation Games) gets underway on November 27, while the opening ceremony is scheduled for December 1. Both the men's and women's teams open their campaign on November 28, against Bangladesh and Nepal respectively.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)