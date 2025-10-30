Spidey Returns! Rishabh Pant Makes Comeback To Competitive Cricket, Wears Virat Kohli’s No 18 On India A Jersey

Rishabh Pant’s return to competitive cricket on Thursday, October 30 created a buzz for more than just his comeback. The wicketkeeper-batter turned heads when he walked out for India A wearing the iconic No. 18 number behind his jersey. The number has been associated with Virat Kohli and Pant’s number choice quickly caught the eye of fans online.

Kohli, who retired from Test cricket in May, had worn the No. 18 throughout his illustrious international career. Since then, many supporters have urged the BCCI to retire the number as a tribute, much like the board did with MS Dhoni’s No. 7 and Sachin Tendulkar’s No. 10. However, the BCCI has yet to make any formal decision, leaving the number technically available.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fans react to Rishabh Pant wearing No 18 Jersey

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Has anyone worn Kohli's No 18 number in the past?

Pant now joins fast bowler Mukesh Kumar, who earlier this year also sported the No. 18 for India A in a match against the England Lions an appearance that triggered a wave of online criticism from fans calling it disrespectful to Kohli.

A senior BCCI official, though, cleared the air, clarifying that India A players are not bound by fixed jersey numbers. Speaking to PTI he had said,“In India A matches, players can choose any available number since jerseys don’t carry names. Only international numbers are permanent,” the official explained.

Pant makes a comeback

Pant marks his return to competitive cricket as he is currently leading India A against South Africa A in the first four-day fixture at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground. The four-day game is a fresh chance to get himself into rhythm ahead of the upcoming Test series against South Africa next month. The 28-year-old has been on the road to recovery for the past two months after fracturing the fifth metatarsal of his right foot during the fourth Test against England in Manchester. Pant was absent from India’s 2-0 series win over West Indies earlier this month.