SPG-PCL billiards: Ashok Shandilya records fluent win

Former World billiards champion Ashok Shandilya (handicap of -350 points) of Central Railway maintained his winning run and defeated ECC’s Anurag Bagri (handicap -270) 250-94 in the race-to-250 points Group-D league match, of the SPG-PCL Billiards Tournament 2022, and played at the Shivaji Park Gymkhana and Park Club billiards halls.

Shandilya displayed good touch to produce substantial breaks of 100, 81, and 62 and two small runs to complete his second successive win in the group. He had earlier defeated Hindu Gymkhana’s Anand Raghuvanshi and will meet Nalin Patel in his concluding league match.

Park Club’s Vishal Gehani (-240) also had a successful outing defeating Matunga Gymkhana’s Arun Agrawal (-475) in a Group-E match. Gehani fired in decent breaks of 67, 58, and 57, which helped cover his handicap and take control of the match, while Agarwal was unable to overcome his stiff handicap and fell 116 points short when the Park Club cueist crossed the finish line to record a 250-(-116) win.

Meanwhile, the Razmi siblings Rayaan and Shahyan also enjoyed successful outings. The elder brother Rayaan (-400) produced another sterling performance to post a thumping 250-(-98) win against an out-of-form Vishal Madan (-425) of Chembur Gymkhana in Group-G clash. Rayaan, a double National champion having clinched both the Junior Billiards and Junior Snooker titles, was in full flow and produced breaks of 101, 91, 69, 57, and 49 to tame his senior opponent who was short of form and managed just two decent breaks of 48 and 46 points. This was Rayaan’s second win on the trot.

Meanwhile, the younger brother Shahyan (-180) showed good control and with small, but useful runs did well to accumulate his points to defeat Sanket Bapat (-180) 250-144 in a Group-H encounter.

National Sub-Junior billiards champion Sumehr Mago was another young cueist who had a fruitful day. Sumehr (-200) was in complete control and smartly picked up points to overcome the seasoned Umesh Barwe (-145) by a commanding 250-09 point margin in a Group-B clash.

Results – Group-C: Nikhil Ghadge (-220) beat Rohan Jambusaria (-550) 250-64;

Mahadev Bhogle (-190) beat Rohan Jambusaria (-550) 250-233.

Group-B: Sumehr Mago (-200) beat Umesh Barwe (-145) 250-9.

Group-D: Ashok Shandilya (-350) Beat Anurag Bagri (-270) 250-94

Group-E: Vishal Gehani (-240) beat Arun Agrawal (-475) 250-(-116).

Group-G: Rayaan Razmi (-400) beat Vishal Madan (-425) 250-(-98).

Group-H: Shahyan Razmi (-180) Beat Sanket Bapat (-180) 250-144.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 06:40 PM IST