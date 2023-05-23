Spanish Police detain trio for racist abuse targeting Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior

Following the weekend match where Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior was subjected to racist insults, three youths were arrested by Spanish police. The 22-year-old Brazilian international player had been targeted by a home supporter during a 1-0 defeat against Valencia on Sunday, leading to his subsequent dismissal. Regrettably, Vinicius has faced racial abuse on multiple occasions throughout this season at various stadiums in Spain. In response to the incident, Spain's National Police released a statement confirming the arrest of three young individuals in Valencia for their involvement in the racist behavior during the match between Valencia and Real Madrid.

Vile abuse stops match

The match on Sunday experienced a delay of several minutes, and the referee reported that derogatory chants of a racial nature, specifically the term "monkey," were directed at Vinicius.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez were among those who condemned the incident. In light of this appalling act, Spanish prosecutors initiated an investigation.

Furthermore, on Tuesday, it was announced that four men suspected of hanging a dummy wearing Vinicius Junior's Real Madrid jersey from a bridge in Madrid back in January had also been arrested. The hate crime investigation targeted these individuals, apprehended in Madrid, who were involved in displaying the mannequin with Vinicius' shirt on a highway bridge close to Real Madrid's training ground. The incident took place on January 26, just prior to Real Madrid's match against Atletico Madrid. Additionally, a banner with the words "Madrid hates Real," in the colors of Atletico, was thrown over the bridge, further exacerbating the contentious situation.