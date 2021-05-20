Spanish league ends with title finale; Atletico Madrid and defending champion Real Madrid

Barcelona: Two of Spain's most modest stadiums are set to offer scenes of joy and sorrow on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid can ensure it clinches its first Spanish league title in seven years with a win at Valladolid, while Lionel Messi and Ronald Koeman could participate in their last game for Barcelona when they visit the already relegated Eibar.

Atletico enters the final round of the competition with a two-point lead over defending champion Real Madrid.

If Diego Simeone's side fails to win at Valladolid, Madrid can retain its title by beating Villarreal. Madrid holds the tiebreaker advantage with Atletico in case they finish level on points.

Villarreal will face Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday in Gdansk, Poland, aiming to win the first major title in club history. If it beats the English powerhouse, it will also qualify for the Champions League.

Barcelona bowed out of the title fight last round. Its match at Eibar's Ipurúa Stadium will likely be a sad final appearance for its coach and maybe even its greatest player of all time.

The days of Koeman appear to be numbered after his team's poor finish and with president Joan Laporta pledging that he will overhaul the team this offseason.

It could also be the last time that Messi plays for Barcelona. The 33-year-old Argentina forward has given no indication what his plans are when his contract expires on June 30. The match will be number 779 for Messi in a Barcelona shirt.