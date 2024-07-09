Spain vs France, Euro 2024 Semifinals: Munich Set For Epic Showdown In Clash Of Titans Post Midnight

Spain and France are set to face off in the Euro 2024 semifinals on Tuesday, promising a thrilling encounter between two European football powerhouses.

The match, held in Munich, kicks off at 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) and brings together one of the tournament's top-scoring teams against a side struggling offensively.

Match Overview

The victor of this high-stakes match will advance to the final in Berlin on Sunday, where they will meet either England or the Netherlands, who compete in the other semifinal on Wednesday.

Both Spain and France required extra time to secure their quarterfinal wins. Spain edged out host nation Germany 2-1, thanks to a last-minute goal by substitute Mikel Merino. France, on the other hand, battled to a goalless draw with Portugal and advanced via a penalty shootout.

France's attacking woes have been evident, with no goals from open play in the tournament. Their three goals came from two own goals and a penalty by Kylian Mbappé, who continues to play with a protective mask due to a broken nose sustained in their group opener against Austria. In contrast, Spain has found the back of the net 11 times.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Team Dynamics

Spain's campaign has been impeccable, winning all their group stage matches, while France struggled to secure draws against Poland and the Netherlands after narrowly defeating Austria.

However, Spain faces significant challenges due to injuries and suspensions. Midfielder Pedri is out for the rest of the tournament following a knee injury against Germany. Dani Olmo, who replaced Pedri and scored against Germany, will step in again. Additionally, defender Dani Carvajal is suspended due to a red card, and Robin le Normand is also out due to accumulated bookings. Veteran Jesús Navas is expected to take on the task of marking Mbappé.

France, on the other hand, has a relatively clean bill of health. Marcus Thuram, who suffered a thigh injury against Portugal, has returned to training and is fit for the semifinal. Coach Didier Deschamps will have a full squad at his disposal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

By the Numbers

Defensively, both teams have been solid, conceding just three goals between them throughout the tournament. France's goalkeeper Mike Maignan has only been beaten once, by Poland’s retaken penalty in the group stage. Spain conceded goals against Georgia and Germany.

Historically, Spain and France have faced each other 36 times. Spain holds the edge with 16 wins to France's 13, including victories in five of their last eight meetings.

This marks Spain’s sixth appearance in a European Championship semifinal, with only one previous failure to reach the final, losing to Italy on penalties in Euro 2020. France has reached this stage five times before, progressing to the final on three occasions.

What to Expect

As the two teams prepare to clash, fans can expect a tactical battle. Spain will aim to continue their high-scoring run, while France will look to break their open-play goal drought. The match will be a test of depth for Spain due to their absences, while France will rely on their star power and tactical discipline to advance.

The stage is set for an epic showdown, with the promise of exhilarating football and the weight of national pride on the line. All eyes will be on Munich as these two giants of European football battle for a spot in the Euro 2024 final.