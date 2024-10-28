'Spain Ke Football Ko Bhi...': PM Modi Speaks Opens Up On El Clasico's Popularity In India; Video

Spanish football, which boasts of some of the greatest footballers of all time and produces fascinating matches between iconic giants Real Madrid and FC Barcelona found mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Monday.

PM Modi touched upon Saturday's 'El Clasico' clash between traditional rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid in the ongoing La Liga, saying that the match and Spanish football in general attract a lot of discussion among Indian football fans. and the fervour of the fans of both the clubs was same in India as it is in Spain.

"Spanish football is liked a lot in India. Yesterday, the match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, and the discussions were held in India, too. Barcelona's spectacular victory was a subject of discussion here as well. I can also tell you that there was as much banter between the fans of the two clubs in India, as it would've been in Spain," PM Modi said in Vadodra.

He said this in his address after inaugurating the TATA Aircraft Complex with visiting Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez.

Further the Prime Minster spoke about yoga and its popularity in Spain. "I have heard that yoga is also very popular in Spain. Spain's football is also very much liked in India."

Touching upon India and Spain's multifaceted partnership, the Prime Minister said, "Whether it's food, films, or football, our strong people-to-people connect has always strengthened our ties."

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that India and Spain have decided to celebrate 2026 as the India-Spain Year of Culture, Tourism, and AI.

"Food, films, and football all connect us through strong people-to-people ties. I am happy that India and Spain have decided to celebrate the year 2026 as the India-Spain Year of Culture, Tourism, and AI..." PM Modi said.

PM Modi and Sanchez jointly inaugurated the TATA Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C-295 aircraft at TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) Campus in Vadodara on Monday.