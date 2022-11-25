e-Paper Get App
Spain coach says 'normal' for players to have sex during World Cup, 'orgy' not ideal

La Roja take on Germany in their second group game on Sunday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
Luis Enrique’s Spain romped to a 7-0 win over Costa Rica in their opening group game of the FIFA and the sparkling show is down to the coach’s special .

Enrique has allowing his Spain stars to have sex on the night before matches, but he against players participating in orgies.

In order to engage with fans during the tournament, Enrique has been interacting on streaming platform Twitch.

Speaking on players' sex habits, the former Barcelona boss said: "It's something I consider totally normal. I mean if you're at an orgy the night before a match it's not ideal. But hey."

The 52-year-old also spoke about his personal life. "I consider sex important and as a player whenever I could, with my wife, I did what we had to do."

Enrique’s daughter, Sira Martinez, is dating star forward Ferran Torres and the Barcelona ace netted twice against Costa Rica, dedicating his goals to his girlfriend.

Among Spain's Wags are Alvaro Morata's girlfriend Alice Campello, Aymeric's Laporte's partner Sara Botello and David Raya's model other half Tatiana Trouboul.

La Roja take on Germany in their second group game on Sunday evening.

