South Korea stun Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal 2-1, pip Uruguay to qualify for knockouts

Hwang Hee-chan's winning goal saw South Korea beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal 2-1 to enter the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Friday.

Hwang's late goal in the injury time lifted the Asian nation over Uruguay in the points table as they finished second behind Portugal in the standings.

Meanwhile, Georgian De Arrascaeta scored twice for Uruguay to beat Ghana 2-0, but it wasn’t enough to send them to the Last 16.

Uruguay finished level on four points with South Korea, but the Asian nation progress based on goals scored (goal difference) in the group stages. Ghana finish bottom of the group on three points.