South Asian Games: India closes in to 300-medal mark

Kathmandu: India clinched 42 medals, including 27 gold, on the penultimate day of competitions to inch closer to 300-mark as the country is poised to finish on top spot for the 13th time on the trot in the South Asian Games. The Indian athletes also won 12 silver and 3 bronze to end Day 8 with 294 medals (159 gold, 91 silver and 44 gold) to further widen the gap with second-placed Nepal who have collected 195 medals (49 gold, 54 silver and 92 bronze). Sri Lanka are third with 236 medals (39 gold, 79 silver and 118 bronze). With just a few events, including seven boxing finals, left on the closing day on Tuesday, India is unlikely to cross the 309 total medals won in Guwahati and Shillong in the last edition in 2016 but may go past the 300-mark. India has topped every edition of the South Asian Games since its inception in 1984. Boxers gave India the maximum medals on Monday with six gold and one silver.