 South African Paralympic Athlete Oscar Pistorious To Be Released On Parole Nearly 10 Years After Killing His Girlfriend
South African paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorious will be released on parole in January 2024

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Friday, November 24, 2023, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Oscar Pistorious | (Credits: AP)

A landmark decision has come on former South African Paralympic star Oscar Pistorious as he has been granted parole effective from January 5th, 2024 as the Department of Correctional Services on Friday. The decision comes after 2014 when Pistorious had killed his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp by shooting her on Valentine's Day in 2013.

Known as 'Blade Runner' due to his carbon-fibre artificial legs, the 37-year-old Pistorious transformed from being a Paralympic champion to a convicted murderer during the hearings that grabbed the spotlight massively back then.

The veteran athlete copped imprisonment initially for 5 years in 2014 for being guilty of homicide. An appeal by the prosecutors in late 2015 in front of the supreme court found him guilty of murder and was returned to jail in 2016 for 5 years. In 2017, the Supreme Court more doubled the imprisonment sentence to 13 years and 5 months, stating that the earlier term was lenient.

Oscar Pistorious was denied parole in March:

The 37-year-old was denied parole in March 2023 as the Department of Correctional services found that Pistorious hadn't completed the required detention period needed to be considered for parole.

Reportedly, several factors are taken into account before the prisioners are released for parole like nature of crime, conduct within the prison, possibility of re offending, possibility of threats, if released.

