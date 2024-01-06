South African Guard Scares Irfan Pathan, Cricketer Posts Hilarious Video On Instagram; Watch

Irfan Patha post a hilarious video on Instagram | Credits: Instagram/Irfan Pathan

Former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Irfan Pathan has shared a hilarious video on his Instagram handle on Saturday, January 6.

Pathan was spending time in South Africa after the finishing his commentary stint for the two-match Test series between Team India and Proteas, which ended in draw after the Rohit Sharma-led side won the second Test by seven wickets at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Thursday.

Irfan Pathan shared a video on his Instagram handle, along with a caption, where a South African guard scared him and later, gave a hand shake and fist pump to him.

"Travel is fun when you walk around. Thank you South Africa you were amazing till this moment." Pathan wrote.

Meanwhile, Team India wrapped the second Test within days. The Cape Town witnessed 23 wickets falling on Day 1, followed up with 10 wickets on Day 2. South Africa were bundled out for 176 and set 79-run target for the visitors.

Team India chased the target in 12 overs. The entire match was finished 106.2 overs across two days, making it the shortest match in the history of Test Cricket.

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah was the star performers for Team India in the second Test as their fiery spells ensured that Proteas wouldn't set hefty target for visitors for chase.