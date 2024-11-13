South Africa Not Considered For Hosting Champions Trophy 2025 By ICC Amid India-Pakistan Dispute: Report

Image: X

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy being held in South Africa is mere speculation at this time with ICC is yet to conduct decision, an insider tracking the developments claimed. The schedule is also not confirmed, and ICC is still in discussions and dialogue with the host and participating nations.

South Africa has not been discussed as yet, the insider said.The PCB on Sunday had confirmed that it received an email from the ICC that India declined to travel to the neighbouring country.

ICC in talk with all participating teams of Champions Trophy

The ICC continued discussions on the Champions Trophy schedule with the participating nations amid speculation that the entire tournament could be moved out of Pakistan following India's refusal to travel to the country, a source said on Tuesday.

ICC, the game's global governing body, has received a letter from the Pakistan Cricket Board, asking for a written confirmation from the BCCI for India's inability to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

The PCB has conveyed to the ICC that security is not an issue in the country which successfully hosted England and New Zealand recently and promised the same for the Champions Trophy.

It remained steadfast on its stand to not have the event in hybrid model, like the last year's Asia Cup when India's matches were held in Sri Lanka. The ICC is yet to respond to the PCB and was discussing the schedule with the participating teams.

The PTI has learnt that the PCB is also not keen to host the tournament outside the country, not even in the UAE. The last the Indian cricket team was in Pakistan was during the 2008 Asia Cup. The Men in Blue have not travelled to Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and they now only face each other in ICC or Asian Cricket Council (ACC) tournaments.