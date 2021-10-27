Sourav Ganguly to step down as director of ATK Mohan Bagan to avoid conflict of interest

Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI President, will be stepping down from his role with ATK Mohan Bagan, the football team owned by RPSG Ventures limited, who won the bid for the Lucknow based franchise in the IPL.

Ganguly was one of the directors on the board and also a shareholder in one of the most popular football teams. ESPNcricinfo reported that Ganguly would stay away from the role till he is the BCCI president.

Well, I think he is going to step down from Mohun Bagan completely... I think today," Goenka told CNBC-TV18 on Monday. "It is for Sourav to make the announcement. I mean, sorry. I think I pre-empted it."

If the former India captain continues holding the position at ATK Mohan Bagan, he would fall foul of the 'direct or indirect interest' conflict rule under the BCCI constitution. The rule states: "When the BCCI, a Member, the IPL or a Franchisee enter into contractual arrangements with entities in which the individual concerned or his/her relative, partner or close associate has an interest. This is to include cases where family members, partners or close associates are in position that may, or may be seen to compromise as individual's participation, performance and discharge of roles."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 04:46 PM IST