Sourav Ganguly likely to be discharged from hospital on Wednesday

Kolkata (West Bengal): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former skipper Sourav Ganguly had an "uneventful last night" and the hospital is planning to discharge him on Wednesday, the Woodlands Hospital said in its most recent medical bulletin.

The bulletin issued on Monday at 11:30 pm also said that the doctors are keeping "constant vigil" on his health situation and appropriate measures are being taken from time to time.

The bulletin said that Ganguly's Echocardiography (using sound waves to produce live images of the heart) done on Monday shows preserved left ventricular function with an ejection fraction of 56 per cent.

The medical board will meet on Tuesday (today) and discuss regarding his present health condition. He is currently under the care of Dr Saroj Mandal, Dr Soutik Panda, Dr Saptarshi Basu.