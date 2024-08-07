'Sometimes You Don't Need A Gold Medal...': Abhinav Bindra Reacts To Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification From Paris Olympics 2024

India's veteran sports shooter Abhinav Bindra, the first Indian to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics, expressed his sorrow over Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the 50 kg women's wrestling event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Phogat was set to compete against the United States's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the Gold Medal match today. However, she was disqualified for exceeding the 50 kg weight limit, despite having secured her place in the final after defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.

Bindra shared his reaction on his official X account, stating, "Completely gutted. Sometimes you don't need a gold medal to be a true champion to people." He praised Phogat, describing her as a true champion of the people, despite the disqualification setback.

Completely gutted . Sometimes u dont need a gold medal to be a true champion to people….

Bindra Honoured With Olympic Order

In another noteworthy development, Abhinav Bindra was honoured with the Olympic Order for his exceptional contributions to the Olympic movement. This prestigious award, the highest given by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for meritorious services, was conferred upon Bindra during the IOC Executive Board meeting in Paris on July 20.

Bindra, who is a member of the IOC Athletes Commission, is the first Indian to receive the Olympic Order, and his achievement was widely celebrated by prominent figures and governmental bodies.

🏅 𝗔 𝗺𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗼𝗰𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀! A huge moment for Abhinav Bindra and the entire Indian sporting community as the Olympic Order, the highest honour by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is bestowed upon him for his contributions…

IOC President Thomas Bach, in a letter dated July 22, informed Bindra of the honor, stating, "It is with great pleasure that I inform you that the IOC Executive Board has today decided to award you with the Olympic Order for your outstanding services to the Olympic movement."

Abhinav Bindra's Achievements

Abhinav Bindra's legacy extends beyond this recent accolade. He remains one of only two Indians to win an individual Olympic gold medal. His gold medal triumph came in the men's 10-meter air rifle event at the 2008 Summer Olympics, where he also held the world title concurrently, having won the 2006 ISSF World Shooting Championships. Bindra's illustrious career includes seven medals at the Commonwealth Games and three medals at the Asian Games.