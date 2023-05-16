'Some investigations move to punish the accused, others to save the accused': Kapil Sibal unconvinced by probe on wrestlers' grievances

Kapil Sibal not convinced by the investigations of the wrestlers' complaints. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, currently representing the wrestlers' protest in the Supreme Court, expressed his reservations about the fairness of the investigation carried out on the accusations of sexual assault sanctioned by the female wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh.

Protesting wrestlers aim to take their fight global:

On Tuesday, Sibal took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Investigating: Wrestlers Sexual Abuse. Some investigations move to punish the accused, others to save the accused. The way this investigation is going: We know!" His comments followed as the protesting wrestlers decided to take their fight global by approaching the Olympians from other countries. According to news agency PTI, the wrestlers warned about taking a 'big call' after May 21st, if their demand for the arrest of Brij Bhushan isn't fulfilled.

The likes of Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Poghat, and Sakshi Malik have been protesting in Jantar Mantar in Delhi for the past 23 days, calling for Brij Bhushan's arrest. Vinesh Poghat, said, as quoted by ABP News.

"We will take this protest around the world. We plan to contact Olympians and Olympic medalists from other countries. We will write to them and ask for their support."

Two FIRs filed last month against the former WFI chief:

The Dehli Police, on Friday, announced a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations of sexual harassment. They recorded the statements of Brij Bhushan and WFI's assistant secretary Vinod Tomar. Last month, the Delhi Police registered a couple of FIRs against the former WFI chief.

The first one relates to the allegations leveled by a minor and has been lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty. The second one has been filed over complaints by adults associated with outraging a woman's modesty.