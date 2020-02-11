Sohan Talekar stars in Bhosale Cricket Academy CA’s win

Mumbai: Bhosale Cricket Academy defeated Titans Cricket Academy by 46 runs in their concluding tie in the 4-team MCC Under-16 Super League, played at Dadar Parsee Zorastrian Ground, Matunga, here on Monday.

The highlight of Bhosale’s win was the fine bowling by offspinner Sohan Talekar, who took four wickets for 33 runs as Titans were bowled out for 107, while chasing Bhosale’s score of 153. The other two teams in the fray are unbeaten Sanjeevani CA and Bandra’s IES, English.