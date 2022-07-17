Smriti Mandhana Birthday Special: Best off-field moments of the Indian cricketer

Smriti Mandhana, who turns 26 (born on July 18, 1996), is an Indian cricketer who plays for the woman's national team.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that this young and sweet girl is a beast on the cricket field.

In 2018, she was named as the Best Women's International Cricketer by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Her whole family is in some way involved with the sport.

Smriti was inspired to be a cricketer after watching her brother play at the Maharashtra state Under -16 tournaments.

Well, we know a lot about her cricket career but have a look at how she spends her time outside the field:

Smriti Mandhana pictured in a beautiful setting | Instagram

Everything about this picture is incredibly beautiful. Look at the flowers, her shades, her gorgeous outfit and of course that million-dollar smile.

Smriti Mandhana enjoying a hot beverage | Instagram

In this picture, Smriti looks as joyful as ever while having a beverage.

Smriti Mandhana getting vaccinated | Instagram

Here is Smriti Mandhana setting a great example by getting vaccinated. She has gotten her first dose of the Covid vaccine and this should encourage others to get vaccinated too.

Puppy love with Smriti Mandhana | Instagram

Smriti Mandhana is enjoying a sweet moment with this adorable little dog. What we love about Smriti is that she always looks extremely joyful. She seems like one of those people who will be good company no matter what.

Smriti Mandhana- Indian cricketer | Instagram

Here is Smriti looking flawless as ever on her travel journey. Wish we looked this good while travelling.

In May, Smriti had shared a throwback video in which she was seen spending some time in the kitchen to keep herself occupied during the free time.

Earlier, the cricketer had revealed that cooking is her relaxing therapy.

Smriti, who is an avid social media user, had shared this picture on the last day of 2020. "Looking at the last sunset of the year with Gratitude!! Bye Bye 2020," she captioned the post.