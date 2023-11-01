SMAT 2023: Riyan Parag's 'I'm Above All' Celebration Goes Viral After Scripting History During Assam vs Bengal Match; Watch Video

Riyan Parag's 'No One Like Me' Celebration Goes Viral | Twitter

Punjab: Assam all-rounder Riyan Parag on Tuesday (October 31) scripted history during the Assam vs Bengal Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2023 match at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium in Mohali. Riyan Parag became the first batsman to smash seven consecutive half-centuries in a T20 match. Riyan Parag achieved the feat during the match against Bengal. While Riyan Parag is gaining praise for his performance, he is also facing the ire of the fans for his controversial celebration after achieving the feat. Cricket fans are trolling Riyan Prayag as the player claimed in the celebration that he is a different league player and there is no one like him and above all in the SMAT.

He scored seven consecutive half-centuries in the tournament

Riyan Parag shot to fame as he represents Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and he plays for Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Assam qualified for the Semi-Finals in the tournament riding on the blistering performance of Riyan Parag. He scored seven consecutive half-centuries in the tournament and also broke the record of Devdutt Padikkal (6) for scoring the most half-centuries in the league.

Riyan Parag celebrated after scoring fifty

Riyan Parag celebrated after scoring fifty in the match for which he is facing ire from the fans. The netizens are trolling Riyan Parag over his celebration in the match against Bengal. They are saying that he should have celebrated the way he did during the match. One of the users said, "Just see the attitude of Riyan Parag, He is the only 2 in 1 player in the history of cricket who can Bat like bowlers and can do bowling like Batsman."

Riyan Parag replied to the commentator for calling Assam cricketers as second-class citizens

However, there are reports that Riyan Parag was replying to a commentator allegedly identified as Ashok Malhotra who claimed that the Assam players are second-class citizens and Bengal easily beats them in the matches. Assam Cricket Association (ACA) President Taranga Gogoi wrote to BCCI to take strict action against the commentator over his remarks against the Assam cricketers. The social media users are also saying that Riyan Parag's celebration was a reply to the commentator.

He is the player to look for during the next edition of the IPL

One of the users also said, "Riyan Parag celebration mann. He fuc***g just said, these guy's aren't on my level. I am fucking couple level ahead of them. 7 Half Centuries Marne Ka Ghamand Hai." Some users are also praising Riyan Parag for his performance in the league. One of the users said, He is the player to look for during the next edition of IPL." One of the users also shared the stats of the all-rounder and said, "He is simply unstoppable - Phenomenal, Riyan Parag."

'He’s got a strong head, Well done'

Shreevats Goswami also took to his social media account and praised Riyan Parag. He said, "Riyan Parag is have an outstanding season in the domestic t20s. With all the criticism and trolls he had faced in the recent past,to come out and dominate Syed Mustaq Ali tells you a lot about his character . He’s got a strong head .Well done."

Assam qualifies for semi-finals

Assam won the toss and chose to field first in the match against Bengal on Tuesday. While batting first Bengal managed to score 138 runs in 20 overs. Assam chased the total in just 17.5 overs with ease as in-form Riyan Parag scored 50 off just 31 balls with two 4s and four 6s. The team qualified for the semi-finals after beating Bengal with eight wickets to spare.

