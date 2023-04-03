Smashing the glass ceiling: Australian women cricketers score big in record pay deal

Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) signed a new five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Monday, which will see a projected $634m shared amongst all professional players (men and women), representing a 26% increase from the previous agreement.

Increase in remuneration for women cricketers in Australia

The deal includes a $53 million increase in salary caps for Australia Women, with women players set to share in $133 million, a significant increase from the $80 million in the previous agreement.

Top female players will earn over $800,000 per year (including WBBL contract, match fees, and marketing payments) by the end of the MOU, with the minimum WBBL retainer increasing by 30%.

Increase in domestic players' salaries and retainers

Domestic players who play both WNCL and WBBL formats but do not play for Australia can earn an average of $151,019 annually (inclusive of match fees), making them the highest-paid female athletes in team sports in Australia.

The 'total payment pool' for the WBBL has doubled to more than $732,000 per team annually, with the top WBBL players earning up to $133,000 (including superannuation). The minimum WBBL retainer has also increased by 30%, and the average WBBL player retainer will double from approximately $26,900 to close to $54,200.

CA Chief Executive Nick Hockley hailed the MOU : "I am particularly pleased this MOU represents another major step forward in the rise of women's cricket, with significant increases in remuneration for the inspirational role models of the world champion Australian Women's team and the WBBL who are driving substantial growth in female participation," CA chief executive Nick Hockley said.

BBL players to benefit from the new MOU

BBL players will also benefit, with the top players set to earn approximately $420,000 per season and the average retainer worth $167,000. The minimum contract will increase by 20%, and the deal aims to ensure the BBL remains competitive in a changing global cricket landscape.

"At the same time, we have recognised the need to ensure that the BBL remains highly competitive in a changing global cricket landscape, and we're confident this agreement will help maintain its place at the heart of the Australian summer," Hockley added.

Increase in men's players' contracts and retainers.

The deal also sees an increase in the value of nationally contracted men's players by 7.5%, to an average of $951,000, with the number of contracts set to increase from 17–20 to 20–24. The number of men's state contracts remains at 17–20, with an average retainer increase of 3.5% in the first year and annual two percent rises thereafter.