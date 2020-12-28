Sledging: Indian keeper Pant’s laughter annoys Australian Wade

Mumbai

Sledging has become a part and parcel in modern day sports, and when it comes to Australian cricket it means a lot.

And on the third day of the Boxing Day Test, in Melbourne, it was business as usual as Australian Mathew Wade and young Indian Rishabh Pant were in focus.

Wicketkeepers have been the main culprits as they are always instrumental in distracting the batsman at the crease, as they are the closest, saying something.

But, Pant did not say anything but just kept on laughing and this did not go well with Wade. During one of the breaks, Wade wondered why Pant keeps on laughing behind the stumps.

While wickets kept on falling, on what lived up to the name of moving day of the Test match. From controversial DRS decisions to some brilliant bowling from both sides, India and Australia were jostling to gain the upper hand.

As it turned out, there was some banter between Australia opener Matthew Wade and India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant during a tense second session.

Pant, as usual, was talkative from behind the wickets as he was encouraging his bowlers constantly throughout the day.This did no go well with Wade as he chirped back at the Indian keeper, engaging in a bit of banter with theyoung wicketkeeper.

Wade certainly wasn’t impressed with Pant who was giggling whenever the Australia batsmen played and missed or troubled to keep up with the Indian bowling attack.

“You’re looking at yourself on the big screen again? Very funny watching yourself on the screen,” Wade was caught on stump-mic saying.

Speaking to Fox Sports during the Tea break, Wade wondered what was so funny during the proceedings that the Indian wicketkeeper was giggling constantly from behind the wickets.

There was a cheeky comment as well.“He just laughs all the time. He doesn’t say much, he’s just always laughing at you. I don’t know what’s so funny, it must be my batting,”

Wade said.On-field banters with Australian players is not something new for the young India wicketkeeper. In his side's last Test tour a couple of years ago, Pant was involved in some hilarious 'verbal wars' with captain Tim Paine.

The 23-year-old had called Paine a temporary captain, while the latter had very famously asked the Indian to babysit his kids while he goes for a movie with his wife.