SLC Extend Sanath Jayasuriya's Role As Coach Of Sri Lankan Men's Team By Another Year

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has extended former opening batter Sanath Jayasuriya's coaching tenure by a year after his impressive work with the national men's team since taking over in July. The former captain succeeded Chris Silverwood only in the interim capacity as the latter had stepped down after some bleak results.

Jayasuriya, one of the most successful openers across formats, has led Sri Lanka to a bilateral ODI series win over India after 27 long years. The Island nation also put up a admirable show during the recent three-Test tour of England and walked away with an emphatic eight-wicket victory at The Oval, albeit they lost the series.

According to The Daily Mirror, SLC has decided to extend Jayasuriya's tenure.

The end of a long wait for Sri Lanka 🙌



Nissanka's terrific ton helps the Lankan Lions defeat England in a Test match for the first time in 10 years! 👏#ENGvSLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/WCZO7IUMNO — FanCode (@FanCode) September 9, 2024

They are also 1-0 up against New Zealand in the ongoing the two-Test series after clinching the opening game by 63 runs in Galle.

Sri Lanka on the verge of a crushing innings victory in 2nd Test over New Zealand:

Meanwhile, Dhananjaya de Silva and his men are on the verge of a 2-0 sweep at the Galle International Stadium against the Black Caps. After winning a crucial toss, the home side piled on 602/5 before declaring as Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, and Kusal Mendis struck centuries.

On day 2, off-spinner Prabath Jayasuriya ran through New Zealand's batting unit to bowl them out for 88 post which Sri Lanka enforced the follow-on.