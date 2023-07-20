SL vs PAK, 1st Test: Sri Lanka Cricket Left Red-Faced After Getting Trolled For Goofing Up Pakistan's Cheque

Sri Lanka Cricket on Thursday issued an apology for making a mistake in the winner's cheque which was presented to Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Thursday after the first Test in Galle.

Pakistan comprehensively defeated Sri Lanka in the first Test by 4 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

After the contest, Babar Azam was called up to collect a cheque of $5,000 for the winning team. But the cheque had "US Dollars Two Thousand" written in the amount space and $5,000 mentioned in the digits box.

Fans pointed out the mistake on social media which led to a series of memes and jokes trolling SLC.

SLC issues apology

The Sri Lankan board later clarified that Pakistan received $5000 for winning the match.

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to inform the public that the prize money presented for the winner of the concluded 1st test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan was a sum of US$ 5000.

"In the meantime, we express our regret for the error that was caused in the ‘presentation cheque’ awarded to the winner of the concluded 1st test match between the two teams," SLC said in a statement.

"Sri Lanka Cricket, as the governing body of the game, will take total responsibility for the mishap and wish to promise the cricket-loving public that in the future, steps will be taken to ensure that such ‘errors’ are avoided," the release added.

