SL vs PAK, 1st Test: Shakeel, Salman Steady Pakistan After Early Strikes, Trail Sri Lanka By 91 Runs

The first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan hangs in the balance after two days with the visitors trailing the hosts by just 91 runs at the Galle International Stadium. Pakistan reached 221/5 by stumps on Day 2, in response to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 312.

Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman steadied the Pakistani innings with their unbroken 120-run partnership. Both middle-order batters hit half-centuries with Shakeel not out on 69 and Salman on 61.

The duo joined hands with Pakistan reeling at 101 for 5 and then stitched a solid stand by batting with patience and maturity.

Prabath Jayasuriya bagged three wickets while Kasun Rajitha and Ramesh Mendis picked one each for the Lankans before rain stopped the match and play was eventually called off after a long wait.

More details to follow...

