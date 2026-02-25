SL Vs NZ: Sri Lanka Record Lowest Powerplay Total Of ICC T20 WC26 Against New Zealand In Super 8 Clash

Sri Lanka Record Lowest Powerplay Total Of ICC T20 WC26 Against New Zealand In Super 8 Clash | X

Colombo, February 25: In a disappointing performance with the bat, the Sri Lankan Cricket Team have registered the lowest total of the Powerplay in the tournament so far. In a must-win game against New Zealand, Sri Lanka managed to score only 20/2 in their first six overs during the chase.

Batting first, New Zealand set a target of 169 runs against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka struggled against New Zealand pacer Matt Henry as he struck on the very first ball of the innings to get the wicket of Pathum Nissanka without scoring even a single.

He returned into the attack in the third over and got rid of Charith Asalanka. Asalanka scored only 5 runs from 9 balls he faced with one boundary. Sri Lanka were restricted to 20/2 which is reportedly their lowest-ever score in Powerplay in T20Is.

This is the lowest score in the Powerplay in ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The previous lowest total in the Powerplay was scored by Nepal against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Nepal scored 22/3 in their first six overs of the match.

The Other Teams On The List Are As Follows:

1. India – 31/3 vs South Africa, 22 Feb 2026, Ahmedabad

2. Sri Lanka – 42/2 vs New Zealand, 25 Feb 2026, Colombo

3. New Zealand – 44/2 vs Sri Lanka, 25 Feb 2026, Colombo

4. West Indies – 44/1 vs Nepal, 15 Feb 2026, Mumbai

Sri Lanka are struggling in their chase against New Zealand as the team is reeling on 87/7 after 16 overs. They need 82 runs from the remaining 24 balls which seems to be impossible for Sri Lanka. With the defeat against New Zealand, their dream to qualify for the semi-finals will take a brutal hit.