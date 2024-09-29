SL vs NZ, Galle Test: Sri Lanka Complete Dominating Win To Clinch First Series Against New Zealand In 15 Years

A stellar all-around performance saw Sri Lanka crush New Zealand by an innings and 154 runs in the second Test, clinching a 2-0 series victory and marking their first series win against the Kiwis in 15 years.

Anchored by a trio of sublime centuries from Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, and Kusal Mendis, and bolstered by the spin magic of Prabath Jayasuriya and Nishan Peiris, Sri Lanka dominated the match, leaving the 2021 ICC World Test Champions in tatters.

Sri Lanka, who had previously lost the away series 2-0 in the 2022-23 season and drawn 1-1 at home in 2019, finally broke their 15-year winless drought against the Kiwis. In that span, the Islanders had endured three away losses and managed only two home draws. This 2-0 triumph was a testament to their resurgence.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Lankans bat Kiwis out of the game

Electing to bat first, Sri Lanka had a shaky start with Pathum Nissanka falling cheaply for just one. But what followed was nothing short of a masterclass, as three centurions lit up the scoreboard.

Chandimal scored a classy 116 off 208 balls, adorned with 15 boundaries, while Kamindu Mendis dazzled with a knock of 182 from 250 balls, smashing 16 fours and four sixes. Kusal Mendis added fireworks with a blistering 106 off just 49 balls, featuring six fours and three sixes. Their efforts propelled Sri Lanka to a mammoth 602/5 declared, as they batted for nearly two days.

New Zealand's bowling was largely ineffective, with Glenn Phillips being the standout with figures of 3/141, though it did little to stem the flow of runs.

Each century carried its own significance. Chandimal's hundred put him in elite company, tying with Sri Lankan greats like Tilakaratne Dilshan, Marvan Atapattu, Dimuth Karunaratne, and Angelo Mathews, all with 16 Test centuries each.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kamindu Mendis makes history in Galle

Kamindu Mendis, meanwhile, continued to etch his name in the history books. He reached 1,000 Test runs in just 13 innings, equaling Don Bradman for the second-fastest to the mark and setting a new record for Sri Lanka.

Kamindu also tied with Sunil Gavaskar for the most fifty-plus scores in the first eight Tests, with nine. His astonishing Test average of 91.27 now sits only behind the legendary Bradman’s iconic 99.94.

With their historic win, Sri Lanka has sent a clear message: they are back on the world stage and ready to reclaim their spot among Test cricket’s elite.