Sri Lanka ended their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a convincing 83-run win over Netherlands in the Group D clash at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St, Lucia on Monday, June 17.

After posting a total of 201/7 in 20 overs on the board, Sri Lanka bundled out Netherlands for 118 in 16.4 overs. Sri Lanka displayed collective bowling effort as Nuwan Thushara picked three wickets, while skipper Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana took two scalps each.

