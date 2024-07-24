SL vs IND: Interim Coach Sanath Jayasuriya Calls For Discipline In Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Ahead of the white-ball home series against India, newly appointed interim head coach Sanath Jayasuriya calls for discipline within the Sri Lankan team, including enforcing proper haircut and the removal of piercings.

Addressing the media, former skipper Jayasuriya admitted instilling discipline in current players is important, specially to maintain cricket as "the gentlemen’s game".

"We did basic disciplining. We are expecting discipline in general, and I am only an interim coach during my tenure. I want that discipline," said Jayasuriya, who has been appointed as a temporary coach for the series against India and Sri Lanka’s tour of England in September.

"Our cricket-loving public love these cricketers, and they are watching them and there are young cricketers who are looking up to senior cricketers. They like to learn from them. If they do well it would help the younger generation of cricketers as well. It was on this backdrop we introduced these changes. We want to maintain cricket as the gentlemen's game," he added.

Sports Minister reiterates Jayasuriya's stance

Backing Jayasuriya’s attempt to discipline the young cricketers, country's Sports Minister Harin Fernando, earlier stressed the need for modesty and discipline among cricketers representing the country and argued that humble behaviour could mitigate most of the criticism cricketers face after match losses.

“If the team had been more humble and their attitudes had shifted, the people of Sri Lanka would not have been so critical of match losses. People have a deep love for cricket” the Sports Minister had said.

Advantage SL after Indian trio's retirement

Jayasuriya also stressed that Sri Lanka should get the best advantage from the absence of three experienced players; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, who have announced their retirement from the shorter format after T20 World Cup last month.

"They are not in the team, which is a loss to the Indian team, and we should take maximum advantage of it ,’’ he said. "Rohit, Virat and Jadeja are the best players in the world. With their talent, the cricket they played, we all know where they stand," Jayasuirya said.

The three T20Is will be played on July 27, 28 and 30 at Pallekele International Stadium followed by three ODIs, starting from August 2 in Colombo.