SL vs IND, 1st ODI: Team India Players Wear Black Armband As Tribute To Anshuman Gaikwad

Team India players led by Rohit Sharma are wearing black armband as a tribute to the late Ashuman Gaekwad in the ongoing 1st ODI against Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, August 2.

Anshuman Gaekwad passed away on Wednesday night after a prolonged battle with blood cancer at his home in Mumbai. Gaekwad was receiving treatment for his cancer at King's Hospital in London over the last one year before he returned home to Mumbai to continue with his treatment last month.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released INR 1 crore for Gaekwad's cancer treatment after several appeals from former cricketers, including Ravi Shastri, Kapil Dev, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath and others.

To mourn the demise of former India cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaekwad, Team India players decided to wear black armband to pay respects to his. BCCI took to its X handle (formerly Twitter) and confirmed the same.

"Team India is wearing black armbands today in memory of former Indian cricketer and coach Aunshuman Gaekwad, who passed away on Wednesday."

Team India is wearing black armbands today in memory of former Indian cricketer and coach Aunshuman Gaekwad, who passed away on Wednesday. — BCCI (@BCCI) August 2, 2024

Anshuman Gaekwad played 40 ODIs and 15 Tests and scored 1985 runs and 269 runs, respectively. Gaekwad's highest individual Test score came against Pakistan, where he scored an unbeaten 201 in Jalandhar and spent 671 minutes at the crease.

After retirement from cricket, Anshuman coached Team India from 1997 to 1999 and again in 2000. He was the head coach of the India squad that finished as the runners-up after losing to New Zealand in the Champions Trophy Final in 2000.