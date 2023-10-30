SL vs AFG, CWC 2023: Player Escort Faints During Sri Lankan National Anthem, Kusal Mendis Comes To His Rescue; WATCH

Player escort faints. | (Credits: Screengrab)

A player escort had fallen unconscious during the national anthem of the ongoing 2023 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Pune. The particular player escort had to be helped off the ground before the start of the play at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) in Pune.

The kid, who fainted, was standing in front of the Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis. The right-handed batter was quick to react and held him from falling on the ground. An Afghanistan support staff member rushed in shortly to check on the kid and took him away for medical attention.

Below is the video of the same:

Afghanistan deliver a disciplined bowling performance:

After winning the toss and choosing to field first, Afghanistan made the most of it, bowling Sri Lanka out for 241 in 49.3 overs. Plenty of Sri Lankan batters made starts, but none could carry on and make a big score. Kusal Mendis top-scored with 39, while Sadeera Samarawickrama made 36.

Fazalhaq Farooqi was the pick of the bowlers as the left-arm seamer picked up figures of 10-1-34-4. Mujeeb ur Rahman claimed a couple of wickets, while Azmatullah Omarazai and Rashid Khan snared one each. Both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are also coming off victories from their previous game.

Sri Lanka trounced England by 8 wickets, while Afghanistan stunned Pakistan by the same margin as they look to sneak into the semi-finals despite a topsy-turvey campaign.

