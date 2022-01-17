Skylightz Gaming wins iQOO BATTLEGROUNDS mobile India series, takes home prize money for Rs 50,00,000

The month long iQOO BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2021 came to a nail-biting finish last night with Skylightz Gaming emerging winners. They are the first champions of the largest and first ever BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE Tournament conducted in India. The winning team Skylightz Gaming takes home the coveted iQOO BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2021 trophy along-with the prize money of a whopping INR 50lakh, followed by TSM and Team XO securing second and third positions and winning INR 25lakh and INR 10lakh, respectively.

The iQOO BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2021 was conducted online keeping in mind the current COVID scenario. Through the championship several individual players showcased tremendous resilience and skill to receive special individual awards. Godlneyooo was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament and received a prize money of INR 1 lakh. SGXsaumrajiu received INR 50,000 for receiving The Lone Ranger award. He also received The Rampage Freak award winning another INR 50,000 for it. The Redeemer award was won by Godlzgod. He received a prize money of INR 50,000. Godlike team won the Most Finishes By A Squad award and received a prize money of INR 50,000

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 03:09 PM IST