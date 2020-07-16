Six players of major Romanian football team tested positive for coronavirus

Six players of Romanian football team Dinamo were tested positive for COVID-19, general secretary of the Football Professional League Justin Stefan said on Thursday.

"We have a notification from Dinamo that six players were tested positive," Stefan said, adding the team took the mandatory test every 14 days at a local private clinic and six of them tested positive.

They have been retested and will receive the answer on Friday, and the other players will repeat the test in five days, according to the league.

Thus, the team's match Thursday evening with Chindia Targoviste will have to be postponed to another date, according to regulations.

The club is facing problems related to COVID-19 for the second time after on June 11, just one day before the resumption of the League I championship, one of the team's masseurs was found positive. The Dinamo - Chindia Targoviste match, which was scheduled for June 12, was postponed at that time for July 16.

Since the resumption of the League I championship, several cases of COVID-19 infection have been confirmed at the employees of Dinamo and Botosani clubs, which led to the suspension of the matches of the two teams.

As many as 777 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania. As of Thursday, the country with a population of some 19 million has registered 35,003 COVID-19 cases and 1,971 deaths. A total of 22,189 people have recovered.

The epidemic has rebounded in Romania since mid-June. The number of new cases per day averaged over 320 between June 16 and June 30, while the daily cases in the first half of the month were 194. Since July, the daily infection figure has exceeded 502.