Six Athletes from Inspire Institute of Sport Strike Qualification for the 2023 Asian Athletics Championship

Manu DP and Abdullah Aboobacker. | (Image Credits: JSW Sports)

With the end of the 26th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships in Ranchi on May 18, 2023, six athletes from the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) qualified for the prestigious Asian Athletics Championships, which will take place in Bangkok from July 12 to 16, 2023.

Priya Mohan was the first to break the 400-metre barrier, winning gold in 53.40 seconds. While the 20-year-old was unable to better her own timing from the 2021 Senior National Championships, it was sufficient to seal her qualification for the event.

Mohan said he is delighted at the qualification but understands the need to improve to make the most of the opportunity. She said, as quoted by News18.

"It is a moment of joy for me, but at the same time, I know I have a lot to improve upon. It will be my first senior Asian Athletics Championship, and I want to ensure that I make the most of the opportunity. My time at IIS has significantly benefited me, and I am still learning the nuances of competing at the senior level. The season has just begun, and I am looking forward to improving my timing further."

Along with Mohan, the IIS jumpers created an impression at the competition. Rubina Yadav broke the Asian Championships qualification mark with a 1.80-metre jump, winning gold in the high jump event, while Abhinaya Shetty took bronze with a 1.76-metre jump. Jesse Sandesh won silver in the men's division with a jump of 2.18 metres.

Meanwhile, Ancy Sojan had already made a name for herself at the Indian GP-1 in March, jumping 6.49 metres. She broke her previous personal best of 6.55 metres with a jump of 6.56 metres, creating a new personal best and winning gold in the women's long jump event.

Among the jumpers, Commonwealth Games silver medallist Abdulla Aboobacker, who earned gold with with a 16.76-metre jump made it to the Asian Championships for triple jump. In the same event, Karthik Unnikrishnan clinched silver with the best jump of 16.44 metres.

Abdullah Aboobacker aiming for national record:

Speaking about his qualification, Aboobacker said he is a stringent training plan to clear the 17-meter mark consistently. He remarked:

"I am still under a heavy training regime, and the objective this year is to clear the 17-metre mark consistently. I was aiming for the national record as well, but it was pretty hot, so I had to change my plan a little. At the same time, I am really happy that the core objective of breaching the qualification barrier for the Asian Championships has been achieved."

Finally, the javelin throw unit shone brightly at the Federation Cup, securing two spots in the Asian Championships. Rohit Yadav won gold with a throw of 83.40 metres, and Manu DP took silver with a throw of 82.95 metres, both easily breaking the Asian qualification record of 78.23 metres established by AFI in their second throw of the series.