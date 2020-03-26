Six athletes for whom Olympics in 2021 may come too late with age concern

The rescheduling the Tokyo 2020 Games will involve would the organisers digging keep into their coffers.

This historic decision taken over the COVID -19 outbreak has left not just the organisers in a dizzy but there are some renowned athletes for whom the age factor would worry them and could also shatter the podium finish.

Here are some of them:

Roger Federer

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who will be 40 in August 2021, won Olympic gold when he partnered Stan Wawrinka to the men's doubles title at the 2008 Beijing Games. Federer was a quarter-finalist in singles in China, silver medallist in 2012 in London before injury forced him skip the 2016 Games in Rio.