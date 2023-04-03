Siraj's mastery of the bouncer leaves Mumbai Indians reeling, Shane Bond showers praise on RCB bowler

Mumbai Indians' bowling coach, Shane Bond, was full of praise for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer, Mohammed Siraj, for his exceptional bowling in the opening spell of the match. Bond commended Siraj's use of the bouncer, stating that he forced MI batters to take shots that ultimately resulted in wickets.

Siraj's crucial wicket of Ishan Kishan

Siraj finished with figures of 1-21 in his four overs, with a crucial wicket of opener Ishan Kishan, who gave MI a nice start. He got the early breakthrough for RCB as he had Kishan caught at third man in the third over. He had bowled a tight first over, giving away just two runs.

Bond praises Siraj's use of bouncer

According to Bond, Siraj's use of the bouncer was a key factor in his exceptional opening spell. He praised Siraj for not giving any width and giving nothing up, forcing MI batters to take shots and getting wickets from it.

MI's missed opportunity

MI's bowing coach lamented that the team missed the missed opportunity to score big. Bond believed that if they had scored 190-plus, they would have had a chance to win. Bond acknowledged that MI's bowling was not accurate enough, and they were not able to contain RCB's batsmen effectively.