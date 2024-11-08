Sir Ian Botham RESCUED By Merv Hughes After Falling Into Crocodile-Infested Waters, England Cricket Legend Suffers Bruises

Image: ntpolicefireemergencyservices/Instagram

In a very scary moment, legendary England all-rounder Ian Botham nearly fell into a crocodile-infested river only to be dragged out by his former rival Merv Hughes.

The duo were on a fishing trip in Australia’s Northern Territory when 68-year-old Botham got his flip-flops caught in a rope and tumbled into the croc-infested Moyle River. Botham sustained a heavy bruising to the side of his torso.

As quoted by various media outlets Botham said, "At the end of the day Crocodile Beefy survived. I was out of the water quicker than I went in it. Quite a few sets of eyes were having a peep at me. Luckily I had no time to think about what was in the water. The guys were brilliant. It was just one of those accidents. It was all very quick and I'm OK now."

How did Hughes-Botham rivalry happen?

Besides being friends off the field both cricketers shared intense rivalry on the field as well. The rivalry was pretty intense during late 1970s and the 1980s.

Hughes in the book ‘The Match of My Life: The Ashes’ revelead the moment the rivalry got ugle. He said, “It got ugly when Botham made 22 runs from a single over, scoring 2, 2, 4, 6, 4 and 4 off me. I am embarrassed to say it was a record for the most runs off an over in an Ashes Test. I would check the record books, desperately hoping some poor soul had been worse, and while I found there was once 24 scored off an over, it was from an eight-ball over,”

What's next for Merv Hughes and Ian Botham

Botham has been busy in Australia at business and charity events and recently joined Hughes at a chamber of commerce speaking event. They will commentate together during Australia’sforthcoming summer of cricket, starting with the first Test against India.