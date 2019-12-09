Sir Andy Murray, the new Arsenal boss? Only in Football Manager

Sir Andy Murray has had a rough few years recently, with injuries seeing him drop out of the top 800 professional tennis players in the world, and which now see him at rank 126. But that doesn't detract from his achievements in the sport, which have seen him win 3 Grand Slam titles, and reach No.1 in 2016.

But while his profession and greatest passion might be tennis, Sir Andrew has his guilty pleasure, one which might be familiar to those of you who watch football.

Murray has admitted, to BBC Sport, that he loves Football Manager. The management simulation is a popular game for fans and players of football alike, and it is crazy addictive. Can you imagine taking the reins at your favourite club and micromanaging them to global domination? Or would you rather take control of a non-League, semi-professional team and turn them into giant-slayers? Whatever your personal style, Football Manager can hook you.

Murray himself was addicted to the game, playing until 3am regularly, before going to training at 8. He would spend hours on the game, playing in a league against a friend of his, and this addiction began to interfere with his training, he said. With his future in mind, he decided to shelve his passion for Football Manager, and stopped playing the game.

Now, with career beginning to wind down, he must be keeping a keen eye on the next edition of the game, waiting for the chance to lose himself in it again.

Murray is also an Arsenal fan, and given his team's struggles in recent days, Murray must just be itching to power up the game and take over from Arsenal caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg. Someone needs to right that ship, and he must already be dreaming of all the Champions League trophies he'll bring to the Emirates.